Librarian - Indigenous Identified Position

The University of Queensland Library

The Library is integral to learning, discovery and engagement at The University of Queensland (UQ). We provide access to quality scholarly information resources and quality client focused services and spaces to support teaching and research at UQ. We partner with the UQ and wider community to provide pathways to enrich learning and research.

The University of Queensland Library has one of the largest collections among Australian academic libraries and is by far the largest in Queensland. The collection includes access to 2.35 million book titles (electronic and print) and 194,000 journal titles (electronic and print). Our institutional repository, UQ eSpace, houses over 428,000 items authored or co-authored by UQ affiliated researchers, including more than 258,000 journal articles, 74,000 conference papers, and 24,000 theses.

Information about the Library may be accessed on the Library’s web site at http://www.library.uq.edu.au

About This Opportunity

This position will work individually and as part of multiple teams to enhance UQ’s education and research goals. The primary purpose of this position is to:

provide proactive, discipline-based scholarly information and communication services by liaising with clients in designated Faculties, Schools and Institutes to ensure that the Library is responsive to and contributes to UQ’s learning, discovery and engagement goals and;

deliver a broad range of high quality library information services to enrich teaching, learning and research for designated Faculties

This position is located at our picturesque St Lucia campus, renowned as one of Australia’s most attractive university campuses, and located just 7km from Brisbane’s city centre. Bounded by the Brisbane River on three sides, and with outstanding public transport connections, our 114-hectare site provides a perfect work environment – you can enjoy the best of both worlds: a vibrant campus with the tradition of an established university.

Our Ideal Candidate

Our ideal candidate will be a qualified librarian with experience of working in an academic, special or research library, with a good knowledge of information resources, services and publishing trends in academic libraries. You will have strong communication, liaison, interpersonal, customer service and teamwork skills.

Additional Criteria

The University of Queensland considers that being Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander the filling of this position constitutes a special/equal opportunity measure under section 8(1) of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 (Cth) and s105 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991(Qld).

The position is therefore only open to Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people.

Successful candidates are required to provide evidence to confirm that they are an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person

Additional Information

The University of Queensland values diversity and inclusion and actively encourages applications from those who bring diversity to the University. Please refer to the University’s Diversity and Inclusion webpage for further information and points of contact if you require additional support.

Accessibility requirements and/or adjustments can be directed to recruitment@uq.edu.au

What We Can Offer

This is a full-time, fixed term position until May 2022 at HEW Level 5 / 6, dependant on experience.

Newly graduated Librarians seeking a career in academic libraries are encouraged to apply at a HEW Level 5.

The full-time equivalent base salary for HEW Level 5 is in the range $70,796 - $78,852, plus super of 17%. The total FTE package will be in the range $82,832 - $92,257.

The full-time equivalent base salary for HEW Level 6 is in the range $80,784 - $86,768, plus super of 17%. The total FTE package will be in the range $94,517 - $101,519.

You will be able to take advantage of UQ Sport Facilities, recreation leave loading, salary sacrificing options, on-campus childcare, discounted private health insurance, cheap parking, development programs and many other benefits.

For further information, please review The University of Queensland's Enterprise Bargaining Agreement 2018-2021.

Questions?

For application queries, please contact recruitment@uq.edu.au stating the job number in the subject line.

For application queries, please contact recruitment@uq.edu.au stating the job number in the subject line.

